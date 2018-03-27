Library works to restart friends organization

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

Library board president Kelly Gratz is working to restart the Friends of the Brodhead Library organization.

Gratz reported on her efforts at the library board meeting last week. The board hopes to call another meeting in late April to form the group again, library director Angela Noel said in interview following the meeting. Gratz is talking to people who have expressed interest in joining the friends or people who have attended library events and might be interested in joining a friends group. The group has not been active in recent years. The library held a meeting last October for anyone interested in joining the group but only two people showed up.

