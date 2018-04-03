Green County Defending Our Farmland packs library conference room for forum

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Nearly 100 area residents crowded into a standing-room-only forum held last Tuesday in the Brodhead Library conference room, for a forum titled “The Real Cost of Factory Farms.”

Green County Defending our Farmland, the organization responsible for the yellow “No Factory Farms” signs that dot the landscape across eastern Green County, sponsored the event.

The event ran just over 90 minutes, and featured remarks from GCDF founder Jen Riemer, area organic farmer and activist Dela Ends (wife of former Brodhead Independent-Register Tony Ends), Milkweed publisher and editor Pete Hardin, and a roundtable of sorts with political candidates and incumbents addressing questions from the crowd. Sylvester town board and Green County board members were on hand, as well.

