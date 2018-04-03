Landlord-tenant issue touches off downtown, village board reshuffle in Orfordville

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Orfordville Village Board member Becky Strupp is relocating her business, 100 Proof Design, to Evansville, and said she is also resigning her post on the village board. The reason, she said, is local landlord Jason Nehls.

Another downtown business owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they are leaving downtown Orfordville as well, on account of complaints about the condition of Nehls’ rental properties.

Both business owners filed complaints against Nehls with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in February. A resident also filed a complaint against Nehls with DATCP in January.

Strupp leaves town

Strupp’s complaint was filed shortly after portions of a drop ceiling caved into a back room during an ice storm in January. Nehls was on vacation, and told Strupp there was nothing he could do at the time, as roof could not be completed in the inclement weather conditions. Strupp also cited unfit win-dows, poor insulation, and intimidating behavior as other misgivings.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story…