Kay Searles

Katherine “Kay” Margaret Searles, age 92, of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Next Inning Assisted Living facility in Orfordville, WI. She was born on January 18, 1926 in Verona, WI, the daughter of John and Katherine (Matzner) Jaggi. She married Robert L. Searles on September 27, 1946. He passed away on January 11, 1999.

Kay had worked for Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Co., Madison, and Pierce Music Co. of Brodhead, for many years. She was a member of the United Congregational Church of Christ, Brodhead and a former member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed the many years of camaraderie from her’Birthday Girls’ group as well as cooking and entertaining. She especially loved traveling the US and Canada with her husband Bob. Kay was always known for being a people person when she traveled, or when meeting new people at outings. Kay was also an avid UW Badger fan.

Kay is survived by several nieces, nephews, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Jaggi of Brodhead. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 brothers, Edwin, Adolph, Melvin and Edwin in infancy, and a sister Berth Schlueter; also sisters-in-law Arlene Ruchti, Leona Jaggi and Eva Jaggi, and brothers-in-law, J.B. Searles and Marvin Schlueter and Fritz Ruchti.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 9, 2018, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. David Frey officiating, WI. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Memorials can be made to the United Church of Christ, Brodhead, or Agrace Hospice Janesville. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

A special thank-you to her many thoughtful friends, including her neighbors, the birthday girls group, the staff of the Next Inning Assisted Living facility and Agrace Hospice.