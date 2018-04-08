Ron J. Luety, age 58, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at his home. He was born on September 12, 1959 in Beloit, WI, the son of Roger and Virginia (Schulte) Luety. His first marriage was to Wendy Upward. She passed away in July, 1996. Ron then married Jacqueline A. (Welsh) Day on October 11, 1997.

Ron had worked at Kinze Manufacturing in Williamsburg, IA, and most recently at Kuhn North America in Brodhead, WI, as the Director of Operations. Ron was a member of the Madison Retriever Club, Madison, WI.

He loved his job, helping people to reach their full potential. In his free time, he loved working with his dogs, hunting, being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Jackie; two daughters, Kylie (Drew) Eggers, Shelbie (Ryan) Goodoien; two sons, Brandon (Teah) Luety, Bryer Day; and one beautiful miracle grandson, Oliver Goodoien; siblings, Marylynn Gilbertson, Mike Luety, and Stan (Deb) Luety, all of Beloit. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, and a brother, Steve Luety.

Ron wanted his life to be celebrated, not mourned, so there will be no public visitation or funeral. The family appreciates your support and thanks you for your understanding.

A celebration will be planned for a later date. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com