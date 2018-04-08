William Schwellenbach

William B. Schwellenbach, age 62 of Brodhead, died Friday April 6, 2018 at Mercy Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1955 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of August and Beverly (Gikling) Schwellenbach. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1973 and Milton College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, with a Major in English.

Bill’s first job was with Twin Disc Clutch in Rockford; and then he began substitute teaching for many area schools, coached and judged forensics and tutored on the side. Over the years during the summer he taught Tennis for the Summer School Parks Programs in Janesville and in Beloit he gave private lessons; and ran several tennis clinics.

Bill enjoyed walking, hiking, playing tennis, playing guitar, movies, music and taking drives to enjoy the changes of season. Bill also loved to read, with interests in history, biographies, sports and the Bible.

He is survived by his wife, Kim, of Brodhead; mother, Beverly Schwellenbach and sister, Donna Schwellenbach, both of Beloit. He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead.