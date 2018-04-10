Election brings half of registered Brodhead voters to polls

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

While it fell a few hundred votes short of the turnout two years ago when a school referendum was up for a vote, last week’s Spring Election drummed up significant activity at the polls. 725 voters cast ballots, accounting for 50 percent of all eligible voters in the city.

Municipal Brodhead ballots featured a mayoral challenge and contested school board and city council seats, as well as a state Supreme Court seat.

Brodhead City Clerk Teresa Withee said it was “busy all day, nice and steady,” at the polls in City Hall.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Doug Pinnow beat challenger Tim Stocks 385 to 328, for a margin of 54 to 46 percent.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story…