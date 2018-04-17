Elizabeth “Betty” Malcook, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Woods Crossing in Brodhead where she was a resident for over three years.

She was born on October 20, 1926 in Morrison, Ill., the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Larson) Shrier. She moved to Wisconsin when she was a young girl and graduated from Brodhead High School in 1944. Betty was Junior Class Prom Queen.

Betty was married to Floyd “Bill” Malcook on October 12, 1945. They farmed in Decatur Township all of their lives until retiring in 1977. Betty worked all of her life on the farm and raised her family.

In her later years, she knit, crocheted and completed word searches to occupy her time, and was famous for her nylon net scrubbies she made for people to enjoy.

Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, playing cards, games and enjoying her grandchildren. Her family was her number one priority in life.

Surviving are her children Ruth (Galen) Rosheisen, Larry (Mary Ellen) Malcook, Barbara (Rick) Clark, and Marjorie (Coburn) Broughton, all of Brodhead, Wis.; 11 grandchildren Laurie (Pete) Olson, Craig (Sue) Rosheisen, Chad Malcook, Jodi (Mike) McIntyre, Lucas (Amy) Malcook, Brent (Terri) Clark and Andrea (Jeff) Harding, Bryce (Tiffany) Broughton, Derek Broughton, Ashley (Jason) Phillips, Danyelle (Tyler Bollig) Williams; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and three step-great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; daughter Jan Williams, and two brothers, Kenneth and Ronald Shrier.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Brodhead on Saturday, April 14, 2018, with Pastor David Frey officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Wood Crossing Staff for the wonderful care they provided our Mom. You made it feel like home.

Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, 608-879-2333.