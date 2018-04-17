Council swears in new officer, releases mortgage on Production Grinding building

By Ryan Broege, Editor —

Outgoing Brodhead Police officer Kathy Hammon was honored for her 34 years of service with the force, where she started as a part-time dispatcher in 1984. Hammon was thanked for her service, and awarded a shadow box as a token of gratitude from the city. After receiving her accolades, Hammon swore in a new officer, Brandon Barnes. Barnes graduated from UW-Superior, and has prior police experience in Ashland, Wis.

Attorney Todd Schluesche then addressed the council, requesting that the city re-lease its mortgage on the Production Grinding and Machinery building, located at 1805 9th Ave. The building is currently empty.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story…