Finance committee recommends wheel tax

By Ryan Broege, Editor —

The Green County Finance and Accounting Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to send a proposed wheel tax before the county board for a vote scheduled for the April 17 meeting.

The tax would tack on $20 in registration fees to each of the roughly 30,000 personal vehicles in use across the county. According to the ordinance, vehicles registered in the state that weigh 8,000 pounds or less and are “customarily kept in Green County” would qualify for the tax.

The tax would come into effect Sunday, July 1, 2018.

