Mayor Pinnow, committee members talk future of Senior Center Project

By Ryan Broege, Editor —

The Independent-Register sat down last Wednesday with Mayor Doug Pinnow and Senior Community Center Committee members Ellyn Popanz and Sharon Wolter for an update on the progress on the Senior Community Center project. The conversation covered the proposed project’s feasibility, timeline, and fundraising needs.

Pinnow said the group was set to meet with the Brod-head Foundation this week to discuss a potential donation.

Negotiations with Dr. Julio Rodriguez to purchase the building are ongoing. Pinnow cited confidentiality codes regulating municipal purchases when asked for an estimate or price range for the purchase. City Attorney Mark Schroeder is conducting the negotiations under the direction of City Council, with Rodriguez and his agent.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story…