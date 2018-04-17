Rural council met Tuesday in Clinton

Presentations on supporting students with disabilities and building capacity for rural education research along with a choral presentation and tour of the aquaponics lab headlined Tuesday’s meeting of the State Superintendent’s Advisory Council on Rural Schools, Libraries, and Communities. The panel met at Clinton High School in rural southeastern Wisconsin. Clinton School District Administrator Jim Brewer opened the meeting at 9 a.m. and introduced State Superintendent Tony Evers. Evers commended the Clinton Community School District for its investment in education, which shows in the district’s 97 percent graduation rate and ACT results that are the highest in Rock County. Through community support, Clinton is able to offer technology, leadership, apprenticeship, and Advanced Placement opportunities for its students.

Clinton School District Administrator Jim Brewer opened the meeting at 9 a.m. and introduced State Superintendent Tony Evers. Evers commended the Clinton Community School District for its investment in education, which shows in the district’s 97 percent graduation rate and ACT results that are the highest in Rock County. Through community support, Clinton is able to offer technology, leadership, apprenticeship, and Advanced Placement opportunities for its students.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story…