YWCA Rock County child care program to host Family Fun Night

The YWCA Rock County Child Care Program will host a Family Fun Night on Friday, April 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Franklin Middle School located at 450 N. Crosby Ave. in Janesville.

The event will include family swim time from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., games with prizes, an inflatable maze, prizes, music, dancing, and a silent auction that includes a Green Bay Packers signed football.

Raffle tickets are available for $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets that offer a chance to win 1) $250 cash prize; 2) Wisconsin Dells Family Getaway Package; and 3) No Cooking for a Week. Raffle tickets are currently being sold and will be available for purchase at Family Fun Night.

Raffle drawings will begin at 7:45 p.m., but you do not need to be present to win.

Community Partners, including Mercyhealth, Friends of Noah, the Janesville Police Department, Marco’s Pizza, and SSM Health, will offer guests activities and information about their organizations.

