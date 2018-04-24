Warrants in Illinois, Wisconsin lead to four arrests

On April 17, 2018 the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Beloit Police Department’s Violent Crime Interdiction Team served two search warrants.

The first warrant was served in the 800 block of Eighth St. in the City of Beloit and the second was served in the 5100 block of Cheney Dr. in South Beloit. The law enforcement agencies were also assisted by the Town of Beloit Fire Department and Child Protective Services. Both of the search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the delivery of Heroin and Cocaine in the state-line area.

