Wisconsin FFA Foundation announces 2018 post-secondary scholarship winners

FFA members awarded $31,000 from Foundation donors

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation announces the winners of the 2018 post-secondary scholarships, which were recently awarded to 43 Wisconsin FFA members from 35 chapters. In total, $31,017 has been bestowed upon these students.

Recipients of these awards will be recognized at the 89th Wisconsin FFA Convention in mid-June, as will the 29 generous sponsors of the annual Foundation scholarships.

Scholarships were awarded to seniors in high school, or students currently enrolled in a university or technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record.

