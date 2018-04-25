Brodhead Jaycees name 2018 honorees

On March 12, the Brodhead Jaycee’s hosted their Annual Community Awards Reception. The reception recognized Jaycee members, and outstanding members of the community. The reception was held at Bridges, from 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

The Brodhead Jaycees are an organization of young adults who are involved in community service throughout the community. Throughout the year, they host the annual Easter Eggstravaganza, Covered Bridge Days Fun Run, Breakfast with Santa and many more activities or families in the community.

