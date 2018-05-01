Decatur Lake Golf Course “Front 9” to be protected as new public nature park

By Southern Wisconsin Land Conservation –

Across the country and throughout the Midwest, many private and public golf courses are closing. According to industry reports, the rise of golf popularity in the last century created an over abundance of traditional golf courses. Now, as demand shifts to new golfing experiences and venues of the digital age like TopGolf, a natural market correction is occurring. At the same time, maintenance and operations costs for traditional courses have increased, making it difficult to compete without significantly driving up golfing fees.

