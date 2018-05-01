 

Incoming: 5,800 cows to Sylvester township…

RYAN BROEGE PHOTO The Independent-Register
These four free-stall barns will house the site’s 5,800 cows, milking and dairy. Calves and heifers will be raised off-site.

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The DNR on Wednesday issued Pinnacle Dairy its final permit, the final step required before the dairy is populated with cattle and turns operational.

The approval marks an end to a lengthy approval process that ran into numerous delays – in one instance, Sylvester Township refused  to issue a driveway permit before certain other conditions were met, a conflict that was brought to court but eventually settled out of it.

