BPD brass offer dept. update, perspectives

By Ryan Broege

EDITOR

The Independent-Register conducted an interview last month with Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes and Deputy Chief and investigator Trevor Long to discuss changes, challenges and the state of the department last month. The interview covered crime in the city, department staffing, alcohol and substance abuse, mental health, and the evidence backlog at the State Crime Lab in Madison, Wis., among other issues.

Staffing posing unprecedented challenges

On the heels on veteran officer Kathy Hammon’s retirement, among other vacated positions, Chief Hughes said the job search

is unlike what he has seen in his more than two decades in law enforcement.

To read the full story pick up a copy of the May 9th Independent-Register…