County Board sends Livestock Facility Study Group to committee

By Ryan Broege

Editor

The County Board voted to send a total of 39 proposed changes to county ordinances, staffing, zoning regulations and best practices to committee – namely Health, Zoning and Land and Water – for consideration while the CAFO moratorium remains in tact until Nov. 8, 2018.

The recommendations were the result of a process that began last August, to study how the county could “use science-based information to provide the Green County Board with science-based recommendations developed to effectively protect groundwater, surface water, air quality, and public health and safety.”

