 

County Board sends Livestock Facility Study Group to committee

Posted by / In Independent Register, News /

RYAN BROEGE PHOTO The Independent-Register
Hickory Daniels milks 350 cows between Brodhead and Juda, and attended last Tuesday’s County Board meeting to urge the board to be cautious in its con-siderations over 39 recommendations made by the Livestock Facility Study Group. “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Daniels told the board.  Daniels warned the board that new regulations could push dairy farmers of all sizes out of business at a time when record numbers of farmers are leaving the industry. “Don’t regulate people out of business,” said Daniels. “Water quality is just as important to me as it is to you.”

By Ryan Broege
Editor

The County Board voted to send a total of 39 proposed changes to county ordinances, staffing, zoning regulations and best practices to committee – namely Health, Zoning and Land and Water – for consideration while the CAFO moratorium remains in tact until Nov. 8, 2018.

The recommendations were the result of a process that began last August, to study how the county could “use science-based information to provide the Green County Board with science-based recommendations developed to effectively protect groundwater, surface water, air quality, and public health and safety.”

 

