Loudenbeck achieves ballot access for fall election

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Clnton Topper
Representative Amy Loudenbeck receives the “Champion of Economic Development” award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.
First Row: From left, Michael Welsh, Wisconsin Economic Devel-opment Association; Representative Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton); and Andrew Janke, Greater Beloit Eco-nomic Development Corporation.
Second Row: From left, Jeff Vohs, Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board Chair; Elise Nelson, Alliant Energy; Aimee Thurner, Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce. Third Row: From left, Donna Walker, Alliant Energy; Sherri Stumpf, Forward Janesville Board Chair; Dayna Sarver; City of Janesville. Fourth Row: From left, James Otterstein, Rock County Development Alliance; John Beckord, Forward Janesville.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved ballot status for the fall 2018 election for state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) after she submitted in excess of the required 200 nominating signatures and her Declaration of Candidacy form earlier this week.
“It is in an honor and a privilege to serve the 31st Assembly District. I am proud of my numerous legislative accomplishments that have truly made a positive impact on my constituents and the citizens of Wisconsin. I believe the Wisconsin of 2018 is so much better than when I first ran for office in 2010.