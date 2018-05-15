Loudenbeck achieves ballot access for fall election

The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved ballot status for the fall 2018 election for state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) after she submitted in excess of the required 200 nominating signatures and her Declaration of Candidacy form earlier this week.

“It is in an honor and a privilege to serve the 31st Assembly District. I am proud of my numerous legislative accomplishments that have truly made a positive impact on my constituents and the citizens of Wisconsin. I believe the Wisconsin of 2018 is so much better than when I first ran for office in 2010.