Pinnacle to raise pits to meet county standards

By Ryan Broege

Editor

Acting on recommendations made by Green County Conservationist at the outset of the project, Pinnacle Dairy will raise the ground floors, and the distance of separation from groundwater, in three manure pits at the site of the dairy.

Clay will be installed along sidewalls, as well as along the floor, of the manure pits. Three feet of clay will line the bottom, and five feet along the sides.

Jenson said both he and an engineer from the Depart-ment of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, had been recommending the liners for “a long time.”

To read the full story pick up a copy of the May 16th Independent-Register…