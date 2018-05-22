Council purchases former Fitness Center for $435,000

By Ryan Broege

Editor

The Brodhead City Council moved ahead with its plans for renovating the former Fitness Center at 1803 23rd St. by bringing a close to months of negotiations between retired local dentist Dr. Julio Rodriguez and the city’s purchasing agent.

The price was long held confidential, but the final price agreed upon by the two sides was announced at last Monday night’s meeting – $435,721.71.

The purchase will include an approximately one-acre parcel that would be used for a parking lot for the Senior Community Center.

The Council also voted to ignore an attempt by mayoral candidate Tim Stocks to bring a direct legislative resolution to the council, that would have had the council assign the Senior Center committee to pursue three other viable alternatives to the Rodriguez building. The petition, which collected a couple hundred signatures in support, also directed the city to use particular language on the November referendum to advise the city to do nothing on the project.

To read the full story pick up a copy of the May 23rd Independent-Register…