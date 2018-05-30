Decatur Lake sedimentation strikes some as not ‘same-old, same-old’

By Ryan Broege

EDITOR

Mike Krause walked along the shoreline of Decatur Lake, pointing out fresh islands that have sprouted up since he bought the home and 2.5 acres in 2014. Krause, and his wife Jennifer, have concerns about the future of Decatur Lake.

Both express concerns about the danger posed by the potential operation Pinnacle Dairy upstream, as well as perceived increasing sedimentation throughout the lake.

Jennifer laments that a contaminated well would leave the family will a home nobody would buy. “We’re very concerned about water quality with the amount of manure being generated,” she said.

Mike sees property values possibly plunging as the lake grows shallower.

