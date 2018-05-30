WW II and Korean veterans return from Vets Roll journey of a lifetime

By Jean Seegers

Two hundred twenty veterans and Rosie the Riveters, and about 100 chaperones stepped off 10 Badger Motor Coach busses on Wednesday evening, May 23, 2018, ending an unforgettable four- day Vets Roll excursion to Washington DC.

After a nearly two- hour delay, the waiting crowd heard the roar of dozens of motorcycles as they escorted 10 Badger motor coaches into the Eclipse Center in Beloit.

Patriotic music, hundreds of waving flags and a shower of fireworks greeted the weary travelers.

This year, as in previous years, the trip visits the AFB Air Museum, WWII Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, the Korean War Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.

Vets Roll is a labor of love for founders Mark and Darlene Finnegan and John and Kimberley Finnegan. The family owns Finnegan RV in South Beloit.

John and Mark’s father Cy was a WWII Navy Veteran. Their mother Barbara was a Rosie the Riveter.

