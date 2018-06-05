City Council approves Citizen appointments to committees

By Tony Ends

City Council members approved 2018-2019 appointments to city committees in their regular meeting last week.

Council members also:

–Approved Adam Scheidegger’s appointment to the Economic Development Committee;

–Voted up to $500 to cover possible expenses of a program such as “Go to Meeting,” which helps council members who must be away from the city on business, yet still want to take part in council meetings electronically and by speaker phone;

–Voted to increase city employee Justin Schwartz pay $1 per hour following a positive work review;

–Discussed plans for an upcoming joint meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, others and the public on a hotel study conducted for Brodhead.

