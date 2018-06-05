City police pursuit of new K-9 unit on steady trail to reality

By Tony Ends

Hard fundraising efforts of the non-profit Brodhead Police Association and strong donor support have exceeded goals to help bring a K-9 unit to the city’s police department.

Veteran Patrolman Brian Bennett, who joined the department in 2007, will be driving back and forth to Steinig Tal Police K-9 Academy for 6 weeks this summer to train as a handler for the new unit.

City Council gave the police department permission to raise money for a K-9 unit back in 2016. The department counted costs, which included many items such as a special patrol car, to ensure safety and support of the dog and its handler.

Efforts surpassed the original goal of, topping $58,000. The patrol car will cost $28,700 and will replace a 2009 model squad presently in use.

