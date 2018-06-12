Hotel study gets first public viewing next Monday

By Tony Ends

EDITOR

Chamber of Commerce members will host presentation of a hotel study conducted for the City of Brodhead thanks to a $7,000 grant.

UW-Extension Green County and the Green County Economic Development Corporation were instrumental in guiding the funds to the city for the study.

The chamber meeting begins at 6 p.m. next Monday, June 18, in Fibbs Restaurant on Exchange Street.

The detailed market and community analysis of potential for building and operating a hotel in Brodhead will debut for the public with a presentation from its principle architect.

Brodhead officials, with business and development committees, have also continued this month seeking local funds and funding mechanisms to

meet a $500,000 matching requirement for a Community Development Block Grant to purchase and develop a building to establish a community and senior citizen center.

An Aug. 21 date has also been to kick off a University initiative that will bring UW students to Brodhead for “live” classroom study of ways to help he city develop Pearl Island Recreation Area, downtown business, the community center and other projects.