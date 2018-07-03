Citizens voice support for school district referendum in fall

By Tony Ends

EDITOR

Brodhead School District’s board of education hosted a second meeting for the public last week regarding finances and a likely referendum

in the fall.

About 15 more citizens turned out for a presentation from School Superintendent Lenny Lueck repeated for the public on successes and accomplishments, needs and projections for the district, which is nearing the end of its present referendum spending.

“Our challenge as a board,” said President Mike Krupke, “is that we really need a referendum to make ends meet.

“If we keep your taxes about the same, can you help us deal with so much that is uncertain at the state and national level?” he asked last

week’s listening session.

All area school districts have been routinely dealing with state imposed spending caps by referenda.

Read the rest of the story in the July 4th edition of the Independent-Register