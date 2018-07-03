Wisconsin FFA Foundation celebrates 35 years at State Convention

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation celebrated the achievements of the 2017-18 campaign and its 35-year history at the 89th Wisconsin FFA Convention in Madison this month. The organization also said goodbye to three retiring board members and welcomed three new industry leaders to its roster.

On Tuesday evening, Foundation Board President Jon Anderson announced that $503,548 was donated by hundreds of individual, industry and FFA-related donors since June 2017. These funds continue to support many programs, awards, agricultural education partnerships and other needs for members, teachers and Alumni around the state.

A special reception was held on Tuesday evening to honor the Foundation’s 35th Anniversary, with many longtime supporters in attendance, as well as past staff.

The Wisconsin Association of FFA announced there are now 21,173 members enrolled in 251 chapters. Union Grove FFA was recognized on stage as a state’s newest chapter, led by Advisor Carrie Jacobs.

