Wisconsin FFA Foundation celebrates 35 years at State Convention

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Clinton Topper
The 2018-19 Wisconsin FFA Foundation Board of Directors includes: (front row l-r) Director Tom Bressner, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association; Director Jessie Kreke, Culver Franchising System, LLC; Vice President Danielle Waterworth, CNH Industrial Capital; Director Amber Vickers Keller, Town Bank; President Ginger James, AgroChem; (second row l-r) Director Jesse Singerhouse, Dunn Energy Cooperative; Director Jason Kollwelter, We Energies; Past President Jon Anderson, Grade A Strategic Brand and Marketing Solutions; Director Janet Schneider, Stewart-Peterson, Inc.; Secretary Robin Connelly, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative; Nicole Nelson, Wisconsin Association of
Agricultural Educators representative; (third row l-r) Director Joe Keller, Keller Farms; Director Chris Schneider, Investors Community Bank; Treasurer Kathleen Murphy, TASC; Director Luke Wiedenfeld, Lake Mills High School; Director Nicole Wagner, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board and Wisconsin Corn Growers Association; and Cheryl Steinbach, Wisconsin FFA Alumni representative. Not pictured: Jeff Hicken, State FFA Advisor; Cheryl Zimmerman, Wisconsin FFA Center Executive Director and Amelia Hayden, State FFA President.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation celebrated the achievements of the 2017-18 campaign and its 35-year history at the 89th Wisconsin FFA Convention in Madison this month. The organization also said goodbye to three retiring board members and welcomed three new industry leaders to its roster.
On Tuesday evening, Foundation Board President Jon Anderson announced that $503,548 was donated by hundreds of individual, industry and FFA-related donors since June 2017. These funds continue to support many programs, awards, agricultural education partnerships and other needs for members, teachers and Alumni around the state.
A special reception was held on Tuesday evening to honor the Foundation’s 35th Anniversary, with many longtime supporters in attendance, as well as past staff.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA announced there are now 21,173 members enrolled in 251 chapters. Union Grove FFA was recognized on stage as a state’s newest chapter, led by Advisor Carrie Jacobs.
