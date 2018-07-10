2018 Meat Products Contest Champions announced

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction is back at the Wisconsin State Fair celebrating its 27th year. You are invited to join us on Aug. 7, in the Case IH Coliseum for another Blue Ribbon winning year. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Office, 608-262-1597 or by going online to www.Wis4HFoundation.org.

