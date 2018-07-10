Historical Society sets museum addition dedication for July 28

Historical Society members invite the public to dedication of their new building addition Saturday, July 28.

The addition to Brodhead’s historic Depot Museum was completed on schedule in early May, It has been open during normal summer hours since Memorial Day weekend.

The 3700-square-foot L-shaped addition will be named in honor of William S. Knight, who died in 2016. Knight was a long-time president of the farm equipment manufacturer, which Stan Knight started in the 1940s and 50s.

Eventually sold to Kuhn in 2002, the manufacturing plant is still the city’s mainstay employer.

The museum addition includes an exhibit of Knight Manufacturing artifacts and information. The dedication ceremony for the building addition will be held on Saturday July 28 at 1 p.m.

Brodhead Historical Society Board of Directors and Museum Committee members are inviting the public to attend.

“We are very grateful for the strong support of the many community members who have donated or loaned Knight Manufacturing artifacts, information, and volunteered local knowledge and efforts to create our permanent exhibit,” said Jaine Winters for the society and museum.

Read the rest of the story in the July 11th edition of The Independent-Register