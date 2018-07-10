Long-time fundraising consultant gets panel’s backing

By Tony Ends

EDITOR

A senior consultant to non-profits and governments across Wisconsin for more than 35 years won Brodhead senior/community center committee backing last week.

Committee members have met monthly – at times more often – for years to site a center in the city. Seven of those presently serving on the committee voted last Thursday to recommend Boris Frank Associates’ services to Brodhead’s finance committee to help the city’s dream of a center become a reality.

Frank told the group last week he would prepare a contract proposal for one of them to present to the finance committee, possibly today, July 11. Both Brodhead’s finance committee and Common Council will have to approve a contract with Frank.

“I like what you’re doing,” Frank told the senior/community center committee. “I think it’s fundable and important. It would have a very positive impact on the community.

