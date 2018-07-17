Community invited to Tallman Arts Festival

Adults and families alike, join the fun at the 61st Annual Tallman Arts Festival on Sunday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the RCHS campus. Enjoy the art, food trucks, the live music all day long, plus children’s activities. The newly expanded beer tent includes coffee, bloody marys, beer and wine. Visit the “Tallman Field Hospital” for Civil War surgery demonstrations.

The Tallman Arts Festival will have new events and even more fun for folks of all ages. Visit local artists featuring everything from fine art to jewelry, sustainable art and fine crafts.

Experience civil war-era surgery demonstrations in the Tallman House. Enjoy all types of live music by six different groups. Bring your appetite – many food vendors will be ready to serve.

Parents and kids alike, visit the Children’s Area, with free face painting and crafts. NEW this year: coffee and bloody marys in the morning; wine and beer in the afternoon – all provided locally. Take a look at the details below: Tickets: $5, available at the event. Children ages 5 and under: Free.

Pick up The Clinton Topper on sale Wednesday July 18.