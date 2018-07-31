“Wildflower Walk” reveals past, enhances the present on Aug. 12

Discover rare native plants that once blanketed the landscape of this area before its settlement in the 1830s.

Find grasses and flowers that have built up soils across the Midwest and made this region the “Breadbasket of the United States.”

Identify plants suitable for rain, pollinator, and butterfly gardens.

Join the “Wildflower Walk” at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 12, in Putnam Park.

Pick up the August 1st print edition for full story….