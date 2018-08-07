Clinton man charged with 8th Offense Felony OWI

On Aug. 4, at approximately 2:06 a.m., deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of N I-43 and E. Hart Road in the Town of Turtle, for a check welfare on two individuals standing near the round-a-bout with no vehicles present.

Deputies made contact with, 65-year-old Dennis Draves of Clinton and his 38-year-old girlfriend Virginia Hall. Investigation revealed Draves had ridden his motorcycle from Janesville, to the incident location.

Hall showed signs of intoxication and was transported by ambulance to Beloit Memorial Hospital. Draves showed signs of impairment, and the deputy asked Draves to perform field sobriety tests. Draves was subsequently arrested for felony 8th offense Operating While Intoxicated, Operating after Suspension and Expired Registration. Draves was transported to the Rock County Jail, where he was held for court on Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.

Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.