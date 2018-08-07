Life guard instructor hopes pool outage won’t dry up classes

By Tony Ends

Lifeguard instructors Stacie Baldwin and Dave Gissing managed to graduate their students before repair problems shut down the city pool last Thursday.

City Parks and Recreation director Wade Boegli issued a statement on the closing Monday morning. Brodhead Municipal Swimming Pool has closed for the remaining days of summer, Boegli stated, due to a major leak in an unknown area of the pool.

“After multiple attempts at a fix, the problem has gotten to the point where the pool has to be shut down for the rest of the summer,” Boegli stated in an emailed press statement.

“The amount of water being lost daily, with the chemicals and the heating to keep the pool up and running is not financially bearable.

Brodhead Parks and Recreation Department and the Brodhead Municipal Swimming Pool Management understand the concerns of pool users, Boegli stated, and will be refunding for the month of August.

“These refunds will be available to season pass holders, aquacize/lap swim and swim lessons. The refund amount will be pro-rated based on the type of pass. Owners of the passes will receive a refund by mail by Aug. 31,” he said.

