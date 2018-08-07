Listening session over center for city turns ugly

By Tony Ends

Anger and frustration spilled over during a public comment period before a city sub-committee a week ago.

Volunteer citizens on the panel, some of them serving the effort as long as 10 years, have been trying to help Brodhead have a dual-purpose center for senior citizen and community use.

Yet a group opposed to aspects of the effort raised their voices against them in an hour of exchanges that grew disorderly and difficult to follow.

Not all of the 30 or so people at the meeting opposed the subcommittee’s work. Several city residents afterward expressed deep sadness over the division and dismay over what they called “crude, foul, mean” language.

