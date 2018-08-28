Brodhead-Juda off to hot start

By Trent Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent

Rain did not hinder the Cardinals’ skillful ability when they faced off with conference rival Clinton Cougars.

Clinton put points on the scoreboard early, running straight down the field for an early 6-0 lead.

Brodhead-Juda answered back, with quarterback Nick Naramore scrambling for 28 yards into the end zone. Naramore put the Cards up 7-6 with four minutes left in the first quarter.

The rain held off until early in the second quarter when holding onto the ball became an issue for both teams. As weather became a factor, it turned into a defensive showdown.

