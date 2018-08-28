Common Council handles a lengthy agenda

By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer

Permits and operator licenses seemed to be a hot topic at the Brodhead Common Council meeting. Council also efficiently tended to a page-long agenda of committee reports and a closed session last Tuesday.

Mayor Doug Pinnow led the meeting by thanking the volunteers that assisted with Covered Bridge Days, held Aug. 10 to Aug. 12. The street dance had increased attendance, while the rest of the festivities weathered the same amount of people as recent years.

Council then focused on a public hearing for a non-renewal of an operating license. In this case, an operator’s license allows an individual to serve alcohol.

