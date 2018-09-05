Debra June Jones, 67, passed away Friday, Aug. 31. at University Hospital and Clinics in Madison. She was born on Aug. 13, 1951 in Mauston, the daughter of Wilbur and Ella (Litkea) Martin.

She lived her entire life in Albany, Wis. and worked at WISCO Industries for almost 20 years. Debbie bowled in Albany for many years. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and carried on her mothers passion for feeding and watching birds. She married Curt Jones in 1975. They were later divorced.

She is survived by her daughter, Joelle (Ralph) Kolius; grandchildren, Kiley and Trent of Fredrick Maryland; siblings, Doug (Gene) Martin of Janesville, Dale (Nancy) Martin of Midlothian, Texas, Dwayne (Janice) Martin of Albany, Dianne McCool of Tempe Ariz., Darcy (Al) Stephenson of Albany, and Dawn (Don) Lewis of Antigo; along with 15 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, mother, a sister Donna, and brother-in-law Butch.

A memorial service is being held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the United Methodist Church in Albany with Reverend Tom Moe officiating. Burial is to follow in Hill Crest Cemetery in Albany.

A visitation is being held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7 at the United Methodist Church Albany and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home of Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com