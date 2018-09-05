Jeffrey Glen Malkow, 56, of Monticello, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Sept. 3. He was born on March 1, 1962 in Monroe, the son of Glen and Linda (Broughton) Malkow.

Jeff graduated from Albany High School with the class of 1980. His family was extremely important to Jeff, and although he never married or had children, he loved his niece and nephews very much and treated them as his own.

Fondly known at “Uncle Jeffy or Uncle Buck” to many, he also served as a role model and mentor to local youth, especially those who were interested in agriculture. Jeff dedicated his life to farming, which was his first love.

He ran the family farm starting right after graduation and continued in that role until his death. He also proudly served on the board of director’s for Midwest Dairymen for 18 years, Mt. Pleasant township board and was the Midwest representative for Lakeshore Federated Dairy Co-op. He was also an avid supporter of the Albany FFA and would willingly donate to local community groups.

He was a Packer and Badger fan and enjoyed attending an occasional game with friends. Jeff would sneak away from the farm a few times a year to fish with life long friends and would rarely miss a Wednesday night dinner to catch up with his buddies.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Glen and Linda Malkow of Monticello; brothers, David (Jill) Malkow, Beloit, Brian (Becky) Malkow, Brodhead; sister, Debra (Michael) Cann, Belleville; niece, Mikayla; nephews, Nate, Ben, Brandon, Brady, Logan, Adam, Brooks and Luke. Jeff also has several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom he loved and adored.

Funeral services are being held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Albany Lions Club,

Burial will be in the Gap Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Albany Lions Club. Memorials can be made to the Albany FFA for a scholarship that is being created in Jeff’s memory. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.