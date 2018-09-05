Love for cars transforms into successful car show

By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer

Kaitlyn’s 3rd Annual Classic Car Show brought out a variety of cars and trucks this past Sunday. Brodhead Police sectioned off the downtown area just as the sun started to peak out from behind the clouds. The weather was hot and humid, but it did not stop car enthusiasts from showing off polished automobiles.

Kaitlyn Simpson started the car show three years ago. She loved cars and decided that Brodhead needed another car show. Her inspiration is Cars on the Square in Monroe. Simpson plans the event by herself and is successful each year. The first year the event attracted 70 car entries. Last year, Simpson had 50 cars enter. This year, even with the threat of rain, 40 cars entered the show.

Pick up the Sept. 5 print edition for full story….