Offensive struggles lead to Brodhead-Juda’s first loss
By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent
The Brodhead-Juda football team faced off against Edgerton last Friday. This was the first away game for the team.
It was a tough outing for the Cards, who found themselves down 7-0, after allowing an early Edgerton touchdown.
A blocked punt by Edgerton gave the Tide great field position, leaving them with the opportunity to expand on their seven-point lead. The Brodhead-Juda defense held strong, however, stopping the Tide short of fourth down in the red zone.
