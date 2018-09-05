 

Offensive struggles lead to Brodhead-Juda’s first loss

Posted by / In Independent Register, Sports /

BECKY MALKOW PHOTO Brodhead Independent-Register
Nick Naramore absorbs a big hit as he delivers a pass down field.

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent

The Brodhead-Juda football team faced off against Edgerton last Friday. This was the first away game for the team.

It was a tough outing for the Cards, who found themselves down 7-0, after allowing an early Edgerton touchdown.

A blocked punt by Edgerton gave the Tide great field position, leaving them with the opportunity to expand on their seven-point lead.  The Brodhead-Juda defense held strong, however, stopping the Tide short of fourth down in the red zone.

