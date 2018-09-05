Offensive struggles lead to Brodhead-Juda’s first loss

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent

The Brodhead-Juda football team faced off against Edgerton last Friday. This was the first away game for the team.

It was a tough outing for the Cards, who found themselves down 7-0, after allowing an early Edgerton touchdown.

A blocked punt by Edgerton gave the Tide great field position, leaving them with the opportunity to expand on their seven-point lead. The Brodhead-Juda defense held strong, however, stopping the Tide short of fourth down in the red zone.

Pick up the Sept. 5th print edition for full story….