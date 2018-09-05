Senior/Community center meeting steps back to consider new options

By Erica Gokey, Staff writer

New information and opportunities presented themselves at the senior committee meeting last Thursday.

The committee entertained the idea of building a new facility. Existing buildings, such as the Antique Mall and the property on East 11th Street, pose problems such as accessibility, parking, and zoning. Mike Olson from the Bank of Brodhead addressed some rumors of East 2nd Avenue being closed off if consideration of property purchase on 11th Street were to continue. Olson said,” Our board has discussed that and we would be opposed to any closing of Second Avenue. It would restrict access to our business.

Pick up the Sept. 5 print edition for full story….