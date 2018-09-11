Phyllis J. McKinney, 83, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at Monroe Health Services, Monroe.

She was born on July 30, 1935 in Turtle Township, Rock County, the daughter of Harry and Bertha (Erickson) Royce. She married Richard “Dunk” McKinney on Dec. 9, 1952 in Footville. He passed away on Jan 31, 2013.

Phyllis had worked at Oaktron of Monroe, APCO of Brodhead and retired from Swiss Colony of Monroe. She loved stuffed animals. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by three sons, Mike (Sue) McKinney, Madison, Kevin (Karen) McKinney, Beloit, Tim McKinney, Janesville; a daughter-in-law, Shari McKinney, Delavan; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and a great great-grandchild expected in 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Suzi Clark, a son, Brian McKinney, two grandchildren, Bobby Armstrong and Zach McKinney, and a sister, June Shoemaker.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12 with visitation being held at 6 p.m, an hour before the service, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com