Bambi M. Sauer, 58, of Brodhead, died Friday Sept. 14 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born on Nov. 22, 1959 in Monroe, the daughter of Orlin and Annie (Obermueller) Haas. She graduated from Juda High School in 1977, and she then graduated from Cosmetology School.

Bambi married Larry L. Sauer on Nov. 11, 1978 in Brodhead. She owned the Wild Iris flower shop in Brodhead. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and collecting garden gnomes; but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of Brodhead, son, Ian of Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Emily of Brodhead; siblings: Irene Stading of Cassville, Shirley Rowell of Lynxville, Wis., Linda (Stan) Hagensick of Lynxville, Wis, Juanita (Clifford) Carpenter of Prairie Du Chien, Wis., and Joe Haas of Janesville. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank and sister, Sarah Annie.

Per Bambi’s request, private family services will be held. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.