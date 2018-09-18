Cardinals put in good effort but fall short to Trojans

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

Brodhead-Juda came into Beloit Turner with a 2-2 record, prepared to face off against the Trojans for their 5th conference matchup of the year.

Despite recent offensive struggles, Brodhead-Juda had no trouble moving the ball up and down the field last Friday night.

It was a shootout from the beginning. Beloit Turner got off to a quick start after scoring two early passing touchdowns. Less than six minutes into the first quarter, the Trojans held a 14-0 lead.

