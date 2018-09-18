Cardinals sweep Chiefs

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Lady Cards came out in full force Tuesday, Sept. 11, as they wasted no time jumping out to an early 11-5 lead.

The Chiefs came to fight, however, as they quickly tied the score at 13 all. The race began for these teams as the rest of game one brought us eight lead changes.

It was back and forth until the Cardinals took a 24-22 lead after the Chiefs had miscommunication on defense.

