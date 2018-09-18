Edwin C. Smith Jr., 84, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. He was born on July 21, 1934 in Brooklyn, the son of Edwin and Margie (Benson) Smith. He married Mary B. Anderson on Feb. 28, 1959 in Brodhead. She passed away on Aug. 28, 2009.

Ed was a truck driver for many years and was also a school bus driver for the Brodhead School District. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He loved camping, hunting, and traveling.

He is survived by his daughter, Margie (Gordon) Rufer, Monroe; three grandchildren, Cody, Amanda, and Carrie; four great-grandchildren and his girlfriend, Diane Brueckner, Brodhead. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, Arlene Strong and Marion Clark, and an infant brother.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, with Rev. David Frey officiating.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with military services.

Visitation was held from noon on Sept. 13 until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.